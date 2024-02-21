The Taoiseach says no matter what happens, services will continue to be provided to clients of St John of God.

He was responding in the Dáil to questions posed by Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

St John of God Community Services says it will transfer its responsibilities to the HSE later this year, after a failure to reach an agreement on funding.

Advertisement

Over 300 adults and children with intellectual disabilities use the organisation's services.

It employs over 400 people across nine Kerry communities including at St Mary of the Angels in Beaufort.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Healy-Rae sought assurances the needs of service-users and their families will be prioritised: