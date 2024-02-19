A Kerry group is supporting the call for St John of God and the HSE to return to talks.

This follows the announcement that Saint John of God Community Services is transferring all its service responsibilities to the HSE.

St Mary of the Angels Families Association said, in a Facebook post, this setback is devastating for parents and families.

The association represents families whose loved ones live in the St Mary of the Angels residential facility in Beaufort for people with intellectual disabilities.

St John of God Services currently runs services there.

The association is calling for a return to talks involving the HSE and St John of God.

Eilish Perryman, whose son lives in St Mary of the Angels, is calling for a proper agreement to be made.