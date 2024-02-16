Advertisement
News

Saint John of God Community Services transferring all service responsibilities nationwide to HSE

Feb 16, 2024 16:13 By radiokerrynews
Saint John of God Community Services transferring all service responsibilities nationwide to HSE
Share this article

Saint John of God Community Services is transferring all its service responsibilities nationwide to the HSE.

It will happen later this year - and follows failure to reach agreement with the Health Service Executive on a funding agreement.

Saint John of God Kerry Services provides training, employment, social and residential programmes to over 300 adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

Advertisement

Its Kerry services are based in Beaufort, Caherciveen, Castleisland, Dingle, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel and Tralee.

The organisation is described as a leading provider of intellectual disability and community mental health services in the country.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry men arrested after suspected €60m crystal meth seizure
Advertisement
Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in North Kerry
Revenue seize €46,000 in cash after searching a property in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Two Kerry men arrested after suspected €60m crystal meth seizure
Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in North Kerry
Mona McSharry In Another World Swimming Final
Kerry Minor Ladies Team To Face Cork Named
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus