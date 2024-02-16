Saint John of God Community Services transferring all service responsibilities nationwide to HSE

Saint John of God Community Services is transferring all its service responsibilities nationwide to the HSE.

It will happen later this year - and follows failure to reach agreement with the Health Service Executive on a funding agreement.

Saint John of God Kerry Services provides training, employment, social and residential programmes to over 300 adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

Advertisement

Its Kerry services are based in Beaufort, Caherciveen, Castleisland, Dingle, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel and Tralee.

The organisation is described as a leading provider of intellectual disability and community mental health services in the country.