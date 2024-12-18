SouthDoc will provide urgent medical care over Christmas period

SouthDoc will provide urgent medical care over the Christmas period.

The out-of-hours GP service will begin at 1pm on Christmas Eve and will continue full time until 8am on December 27th.

Director of SouthDoc Dr Gary Stack says all GP surgeries will reopen on Friday the 27th.

He says GP surgeries will be open again on Monday, December 30th and they’ll remain open until 1pm on New Year’s Eve.

SouthDoc will take over from 1pm on December 31st and will continue to provide care throughout New Year’s Day.

Normal GP service will resume on January 2nd.

Meanwhile, Dr Gary Stack has this advice for anyone that may need to visit the emergency department at UHK over the festive period: