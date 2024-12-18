Advertisement
News

SouthDoc will provide urgent medical care over Christmas period

Dec 18, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
SouthDoc will provide urgent medical care over Christmas period
Share this article

SouthDoc will provide urgent medical care over the Christmas period.

The out-of-hours GP service will begin at 1pm on Christmas Eve and will continue full time until 8am on December 27th.

Director of SouthDoc Dr Gary Stack says all GP surgeries will reopen on Friday the 27th.

Advertisement

He says GP surgeries will be open again on Monday, December 30th and they’ll remain open until 1pm on New Year’s Eve.

SouthDoc will take over from 1pm on December 31st and will continue to provide care throughout New Year’s Day.

Normal GP service will resume on January 2nd.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dr Gary Stack has this advice for anyone that may need to visit the emergency department at UHK over the festive period:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friends of the Earth calls for review of financial dealings of US company behind Shannon LNG
Advertisement
Kerry Garda inspector warns of crackdown on e-scooter users breaking the law
Kerry senator concerned for undocumented Irish living illegally in US
Advertisement

Recommended

Terrace Talk Christmas Quiz 2024
Friends of the Earth calls for review of financial dealings of US company behind Shannon LNG
Kerry Garda inspector warns of crackdown on e-scooter users breaking the law
Fexco founder steps down from board as part of succession plan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus