South Kerry nursing home complaint across 15 areas of Health Act

The health watchdog has found that residents of a South Kerry nursing home feel safe and that their rights are respected.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at St Joseph's Nursing Home in Killowen, Kenmare on October 6th.

The inspection found that St Joseph's Nursing Home was compliant across 15 areas of the Health Act 2007.

It was substantially compliant in terms of notification of incidents and food and nutrition.

The inspector found that a serious allegation that required to be notified to the chief inspector within three days wasn’t submitted until nine days following the allegation, after the chief inspector made a request after being made aware of it.

It also found action was required to ensure that the regulation on food and nutrition was complied with as some breakfasts were not properly served.

The report noted that the overall feedback from residents was that they were happy living in St Joseph's Nursing Home.

Residents felt safe and were well cared for by staff who were respectful of their needs and preferences, and residents also felt their rights were respected.

The inspector found that staffing levels were adequate to meet the needs of residents, the governance and management system was comprehensive and well defined, risks and fire safety within the centre was found to be well managed, the centre appeared very clean and issues identified on the previous inspection on infection control had been addressed.