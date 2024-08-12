South Kerry football club appealing for information following theft of goal nets

A South Kerry football club are appealing to the public to assist them and the Gardaí following a theft at their club grounds.

Inbhear Scéine Gaels discovered nets from their new juvenile goals at the pobailscoil pitch had been stolen - between Monday July 29th and Thursday August 1st.

The club purchased the goals in April this year to facilitate underage games.

Chair of Inbhear Scéine Gaels, Ronán Twomey, says this wasn’t a random theft, adding the nets were dismantled perfectly.

He is urging anyone with information to contact Kenmare Garda Station.

Kenmare Garda Station can be contacted on 064 664 1177.