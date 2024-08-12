Advertisement
News

South Kerry football club appealing for information following theft of goal nets

Aug 12, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry football club appealing for information following theft of goal nets
Share this article

A South Kerry football club are appealing to the public to assist them and the Gardaí following a theft at their club grounds.

Inbhear Scéine Gaels discovered nets from their new juvenile goals at the pobailscoil pitch had been stolen - between Monday July 29th and Thursday August 1st.

The club purchased the goals in April this year to facilitate underage games.

Advertisement

Chair of Inbhear Scéine Gaels, Ronán Twomey, says this wasn’t a random theft, adding the nets were dismantled perfectly.

He is urging anyone with information to contact Kenmare Garda Station.

Advertisement

Kenmare Garda Station can be contacted on 064 664 1177.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Lotto player wins almost €90,000
Advertisement
Kerry TD says high performance sports and racing industries need to be adequately funded and resourced
Kerry performers win 34 medals at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

Clonbrien Treaty ready to defend St Leger title
Kerry performers win 34 medals at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024
99 electricity customers in Kerry remain without power this lunchtime
Kerry TD says high performance sports and racing industries need to be adequately funded and resourced
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus