South Kerry community praying teenager makes a full recovery following stabbing

Feb 12, 2024 13:42

Feb 12, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry community praying teenager makes a full recovery following stabbing
A teenager is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after being stabbed in South Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene in Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen at 2.20am.

They found a teenager with apparent stab wounds.

The young man, who is aged in his late teens, was taken to University Hospital Kerry; his injuries are described as serious but he is in a stable condition.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says the whole community is praying the young man makes a full recovery:

