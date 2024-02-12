Advertisement
News

Man arrested as teenager seriously injured in South Kerry stabbing

Feb 12, 2024 10:04 By radiokerrynews
Man arrested as teenager seriously injured in South Kerry stabbing
Share this article

A man has arrested in connection to a stabbing in South Kerry, which has left a teenager in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí attended the scene in Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen around 2.20am.

A teenager was found with apparent stab wounds; his injuries are understood to be serious but he is currently in a stable condition.

Advertisement

A man in his 50s been arrested in connection with this incident.

He is currently detained at a Kerry Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Journalist with The Kerryman Sinead Kelleher says the teenager has been transferred to University Hospital Kerry:

Advertisement

 

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 800 people awaiting social housing in the Kenmare MD
Advertisement
Over 2,000 IDA supported jobs in Kerry last year
Education Minister extends condolences following Waterford tragedy
Advertisement

Recommended

Boston Tea Party at Ionad na Dromoda (V23 RK10) this Friday Feb 16th
Brown pointer puppy went missing in Killarney National Park
KDL weekly results
Sport

KDL weekly results

Feb 12, 2024 08:21
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus