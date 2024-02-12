Man arrested as teenager seriously injured in South Kerry stabbing

A man has arrested in connection to a stabbing in South Kerry, which has left a teenager in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí attended the scene in Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen around 2.20am.

A teenager was found with apparent stab wounds; his injuries are understood to be serious but he is currently in a stable condition.

A man in his 50s been arrested in connection with this incident.

He is currently detained at a Kerry Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Journalist with The Kerryman Sinead Kelleher says the teenager has been transferred to University Hospital Kerry:

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.