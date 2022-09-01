South Kerry activity centre on the market for over €3 million

A purpose-built activity centre located on a 90-acre site in Kenmare, has gone on the market for over €3 million.

The Eclipse Ireland Activity and Adventure Centre is located at Blackwater Bridge.

It has facilities for up to 20 outdoor activities and challenges on site, and has a three-acre lake.

It also includes five two and three-bed holiday homes, a private residence overlooking the lake with its own entrance, 11 stables, an all-weather arena, conference/meeting rooms, shower blocks, covered BBQ, activity and meeting areas and several other multi-purpose structures.

Dominic Daly is handling the sale and it has a guide price of €3 to €3.5 million.