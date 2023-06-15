Advertisement
Solicitor for child mental health patients questions reports that CAMHS scandal was limited to South Kerry

Jun 15, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
19/08/2020 Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD during the Publication of COVID-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel report at the Department of Health, Miesian Plaza, Baggot Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
A solicitor representing families of patients affected by Kerry CAMHS is questioning suggestions that over-prescribing of medication is confined to South Kerry.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Mary Butler said the national HSE audit of all CAMHS or Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, indicates over-prescription hasn’t been seen elsewhere.

The audit, which began last year after the Maskey Report found 46 children suffered significant harm due to care in South Kerry CAMHS, is yet to be published.

Keith Rolls, senior partner with Coleman Legal which represents some affected children and their families, says he would question the Minister’s statement given what he’s seen in North Kerry.

A lookback review into North Kerry CAMHS was announced earlier this year, and has not been published yet either.

Mr Rolls says families in North Kerry are concerned, as children are being treated by doctors whose practices were criticised in the Maskey Report into South Kerry CAMHS.

