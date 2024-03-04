Sod to be turned on site of €330 million Astellas facility in Tralee this month

The sod will be turned at the site of the new €330 million Astellas Pharma plant in Tralee this month.

The sod-turning will take place at the Kerry Technology Park at Dromtacker on March 25th.

The date was revealed at the Tralee Municipal District meeting.

In December, Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission to Astellas to build the facility at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee.

The €330-million production facility will be constructed on the IDA’s greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park.

No appeals were lodged against the planning application, meaning the development could proceed with construction.

This facility is to create 600 construction jobs over the course of the build, with a view to having the first phase of the development operational by the third quarter of 2027.

Speaking at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cathaoirleach of the Kerry County Council, Cllr Jim Finucane stated it was the largest single investment of its kind in the history of this county.

Cllr Finucane stated this project would be transformative for the town and in recognition, executive members of Astellas will be invited to a reception at County Buildings in Rathass on March 25th.