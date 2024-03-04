Advertisement
News

Sod to be turned on site of €330 million Astellas facility in Tralee this month

Mar 4, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Sod to be turned on site of €330 million Astellas facility in Tralee this month
Astellas Tralee Concept Image
Share this article

The sod will be turned at the site of the new €330 million Astellas Pharma plant in Tralee this month.

The sod-turning will take place at the Kerry Technology Park at Dromtacker on March 25th.

The date was revealed at the Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Advertisement

In December, Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission to Astellas to build the facility at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee.

The €330-million production facility will be constructed on the IDA’s greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park.

No appeals were lodged against the planning application, meaning the development could proceed with construction.

Advertisement

This facility is to create 600 construction jobs over the course of the build, with a view to having the first phase of the development operational by the third quarter of 2027.

Speaking at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cathaoirleach of the Kerry County Council, Cllr Jim Finucane stated it was the largest single investment of its kind in the history of this county.

Cllr Finucane stated this project would be transformative for the town and in recognition, executive members of Astellas will be invited to a reception at County Buildings in Rathass on March 25th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tributes paid in Tralee following passing of Herta Fossett of Fossett's Circus family
Advertisement
Gardaí seek public’s help in relation to hit-and-run in Killarney
Kenmare principal says the lack of activities for young people in Kerry means they’re being left behind
Advertisement

Recommended

Tributes paid in Tralee following passing of Herta Fossett of Fossett's Circus family
Gardaí seek public’s help in relation to hit-and-run in Killarney
43.5% rise in journeys made on Kerry Local Link bus services over 5 years
An Bórd Pleanála grants permission for major Tralee development
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus