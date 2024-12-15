Social Work Awareness Week launched in Kerry

Tusla have launched their Social Work Awareness Week in Kerry.

The campaign highlights the importance of social work as a career and celebrates the vital work that social workers do across communities and organisations.

The agency has also doubled the number of incoming students in its Master of Social Work apprenticeship programme to 70.

The programme, which runs in partnership with UCC, combines academic study with full-time employment and hands-on experience,

Applications are open until 20 December for the 24-month CORU-approved programme which is designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge they need to excel as a social work professional. With half the apprenticeship spent on the job, the ‘earn while you learn’ model includes a formal contract of employment, peer-to-peer learning, dedicated workplace mentors and full employee supports. The programme is open to external applicants as well as Tusla staff and has broad eligibility criteria, including recognition of prior learning.

Anne Ryan, Regional Chief Officer Tusla Southwest commented, “We greatly value our social workers and are wholeheartedly committed to supporting, enabling, and empowering them in their professional work. The Master of Social Work apprenticeship was advanced as part of our Tusla People Strategy to support recruitment and retention of staff and is a key pillar of the Tusla Integrated Reform Programme. It also highlights Tusla’s commitment to fostering diversity in the field of social work. By embracing diversity, we can ensure that our services are responsive and attuned to the varied needs of the communities we serve”.

Tusla Chief Social Worker, Ger Brophy commented, “Social work is a very fulfilling career, and social workers are central to the work we do in Tusla. They support families and work alongside other professionals to find solutions to promote and empower families to improve their lives and bring about meaningful change. We encourage recent graduates and experienced social workers who are considering a career change, or returning to work, to explore the various career opportunities available at Tusla.ie"

The Child and Family Agency, established on January 1, 2014, holds responsibility for a wide array of statutory functions, including child protection, alternative care, regulatory services, and various family support services. Tusla has embarked on a major improvement program which emphasises Practice, Culture, and Structure. Currently, it manages a budget of over €1.1 billion and employs over 5,500 people in 350 locations countrywide. Tusla’s services cover child protection and welfare, family support, alternative care, adoption, Tusla Education Support Services (TESS), children's service regulation, and counselling and therapeutic supports.