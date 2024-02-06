The Social Democrats have announced two Kerry candidates for this year’s local elections.

It’s the first time in the party’s history that it will run in the county.

The Social Democrats leader, Holly Cairns, officially announced the candidates recently.

Killorglin native, Tim Clifford has been selected to run in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area (LEA).

He cites housing and accommodation; and the cost-of-living crisis as issues which inspired him to seek election.

Meanwhile, Mistura Oyebanjii has been confirmed to run for the party in the Tralee LEA.

The 24-year-old, who is a dual Irish-Nigerian citizen, is the first candidate of African heritage to contest an election in Kerry.

Ms Oyebanjii says she sees appetite for change amongst her generation, and looks forward to advocating for those voices.