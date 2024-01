A 24-year-old Tralee woman hopes to be the first candidate of African heritage to contest an election in Kerry.

Mistura Oyebanji who's an Irish citizen, is of Irish-Nigerian background, and has lived in Ireland since she was four.

She hopes to represent the Social Democrats in the Kerry County Council elections for the Tralee Local Electoral Area in June.

Advertisement

The party will hold its selection convention shortly.

Ms Oyebanji says more needs to be done for Tralee: