Advertisement
News

Slight decrease in Ukrainian students registered in Kerry

Jun 11, 2024 10:11 By radiokerrynews
Slight decrease in Ukrainian students registered in Kerry
Share this article

There has been a decrease of 13 in the number of Ukrainian students enrolled in Kerry primary schools.

This information was given by Education Minister Norma Foley.

On February 1st of this year, 1,098 Ukrainian Students were enrolled in primary school in Kerry.

Advertisement

As of the 2nd of April, this number has decreased to 1,085.

On February 1st, 678 Ukrainian Students were enrolled in post-primary education in Kerry.

There was a slight decrease in this number on April 2nd, when 674 Ukrainian students were registered in Kerry secondary schools.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

All 33 seats on Kerry County Council have now been filled
Advertisement
Kerry's Sean Kelly the first MEP to be elected for Ireland in European elections
Teddy O'Sullivan Casey, Podge Foley, and Dan McCarthy elected
Advertisement

Recommended

Lewandowski injury scare ahead of Euros
Harrington inducted into Golf Hall of Fame
Racing in Sligo today
Republic of Ireland travel to Portugal
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus