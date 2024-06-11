Slight decrease in Ukrainian students registered in Kerry

There has been a decrease of 13 in the number of Ukrainian students enrolled in Kerry primary schools.

This information was given by Education Minister Norma Foley.

On February 1st of this year, 1,098 Ukrainian Students were enrolled in primary school in Kerry.

As of the 2nd of April, this number has decreased to 1,085.

On February 1st, 678 Ukrainian Students were enrolled in post-primary education in Kerry.

There was a slight decrease in this number on April 2nd, when 674 Ukrainian students were registered in Kerry secondary schools.