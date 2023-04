Skelligs Chocolate have announced a new contract extension with Lidl Ireland.

The new deal will see the Kerry based chocolatier supply a range of exclusive handmade Easter Eggs to Lidl stores nationwide.

The locally produced range of chocolate eggs will be under the retailer’s “Deluxe” own brand range.

Advertisement

Skellig Chocolates was founded in 1996 and employs more than 37 people.

The South Kerry company first started working with Lidl Ireland in 2021.

Advertisement