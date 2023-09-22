Advertisement
Sinn Féin's Pa Daly condemns attack on garda

Sep 22, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin's Pa Daly condemns attack on garda
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Sinn Féin spokesperson for justice has condemned an attack on a garda who was sprayed in the face with a chemical substance.

The incident happened in Dublin city centre last night.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, says it was a cowardly and disgusting attack.

Deputy Daly says he’s spoken to many gardaí who feel they face being sent into high-risk situations without proper backup.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson says Fine Gael , which is the political party of the justice minister, must get to grips with crime in Dublin.

 

