Sinn Féin's Pa Daly condemns attack on garda

The Sinn Féin spokesperson for justice has condemned an attack on a garda who was sprayed in the face with a chemical substance.

The incident happened in Dublin city centre last night.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, says it was a cowardly and disgusting attack.

Deputy Daly says he’s spoken to many gardaí who feel they face being sent into high-risk situations without proper backup.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson says Fine Gael , which is the political party of the justice minister, must get to grips with crime in Dublin.