Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin TD hits out at Taoiseach over comments on Radio Kerry

Aug 20, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin TD hits out at Taoiseach over comments on Radio Kerry
Share this article

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD has hit out at comments made by the Taoiseach on Radio Kerry.

Speaking on yesterday’s Kerry Today programme, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he wants to see more judges appointed to enable a swifter response to street violence and public offences.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, also his party’s spokesperson on justice, says the Taoiseach’s remarks ring hollow, as Fine Gael has held the justice portfolio for the last 13 years.

Advertisement

He says Ireland also has the lowest number of judges per head of population in the EU, based on the European Council’s rule of law report.

Deputy Daly added Sinn Féin have called for more judges for years now, and the responsibility for this ultimately lies with Fine Gael and the Taoiseach himself.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dubliner is Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year 2024
Advertisement
Man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland further remanded in custody
Taoiseach says investing in roads in Kerry is government priority
Advertisement

Recommended

Dubliner is Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year 2024
7 races on the flat at Roscommon today
Man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland further remanded in custody
Meadow to play at Women's Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus