Sinn Féin TD hits out at Taoiseach over comments on Radio Kerry

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD has hit out at comments made by the Taoiseach on Radio Kerry.

Speaking on yesterday’s Kerry Today programme, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he wants to see more judges appointed to enable a swifter response to street violence and public offences.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, also his party’s spokesperson on justice, says the Taoiseach’s remarks ring hollow, as Fine Gael has held the justice portfolio for the last 13 years.

He says Ireland also has the lowest number of judges per head of population in the EU, based on the European Council’s rule of law report.

Deputy Daly added Sinn Féin have called for more judges for years now, and the responsibility for this ultimately lies with Fine Gael and the Taoiseach himself.