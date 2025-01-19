Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin TD calls out attempts by some Independents to represent themselves as opposition

Jan 19, 2025 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin TD calls out attempts by some Independents to represent themselves as opposition
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claims some independent deputies are representing themselves as being in opposition when they have agreed to support the government.

Members of the Regional Independents group  - who have agreed to support the incoming government, but who do not have a junior ministry - look as if they will be allowed to ask questions from the opposition benches.

The Regional Independents say this will give them more speaking rights in the Dáil.

Advertisement

However, Deputy Daly says it would reduce the opposition's speaking time and have other serious impacts, including reduced opportunies for opposition TDs to table motions.

He criticised negotiation efforts by the Regional Independents - including Kerry TDs Micheal and Danny Healy-Rae -  to boost expense allowances for those taking up junior and super-junior ministerial roles.

Pa Daly says the salary for new junior ministers, including Michael Healy-Rae, will be €30,000 more than it was in the last Dáil.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killorglin Chamber Alliance is promoting place as great place to live and do business
Advertisement
Additional facilities for Nano Nagle special school in Listowel
MTU Researcher wins prestigious award
Advertisement

Recommended

Brendan's win with buzzer beater
Killorglin Chamber Alliance is promoting place as great place to live and do business
Additional facilities for Nano Nagle special school in Listowel
MTU Researcher wins prestigious award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus