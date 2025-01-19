Sinn Féin TD calls out attempts by some Independents to represent themselves as opposition

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claims some independent deputies are representing themselves as being in opposition when they have agreed to support the government.

Members of the Regional Independents group - who have agreed to support the incoming government, but who do not have a junior ministry - look as if they will be allowed to ask questions from the opposition benches.

The Regional Independents say this will give them more speaking rights in the Dáil.

However, Deputy Daly says it would reduce the opposition's speaking time and have other serious impacts, including reduced opportunies for opposition TDs to table motions.

He criticised negotiation efforts by the Regional Independents - including Kerry TDs Micheal and Danny Healy-Rae - to boost expense allowances for those taking up junior and super-junior ministerial roles.

Pa Daly says the salary for new junior ministers, including Michael Healy-Rae, will be €30,000 more than it was in the last Dáil.