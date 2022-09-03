Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin TD calls for postponement of vote on future of Tralee Court House

Sep 3, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin TD calls for postponement of vote on future of Tralee Court House Sinn Féin TD calls for postponement of vote on future of Tralee Court House
Share this article

Kerry TD Pa Daly wants a vote on the future of Tralee court house to be postponed, until all alternatives for the building are examined.

The Court Services are looking at moving the court to a new site on the Island of Geese, claiming the historical Ashe Street building is no longer fit for purpose.

Councillors in the Tralee Municipal District Area are due to meet with representatives of the court service on Friday next, along with council management.

Advertisement

However, the Sinn Féin TD says the move to the new site is not the only option.

He's called for a meeting with both the Post Office and the owners of the Kerry Protestant Hall - and for a report to be obtained from an architect - before any vote is taken or final decision made.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus