Sinn Féin TD calls for postponement of vote on future of Tralee Court House

Kerry TD Pa Daly wants a vote on the future of Tralee court house to be postponed, until all alternatives for the building are examined.

The Court Services are looking at moving the court to a new site on the Island of Geese, claiming the historical Ashe Street building is no longer fit for purpose.

Councillors in the Tralee Municipal District Area are due to meet with representatives of the court service on Friday next, along with council management.

However, the Sinn Féin TD says the move to the new site is not the only option.

He's called for a meeting with both the Post Office and the owners of the Kerry Protestant Hall - and for a report to be obtained from an architect - before any vote is taken or final decision made.