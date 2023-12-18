Advertisement
News

Sinn Fein senator to contest next year’s European elections in Ireland South constituency

Dec 18, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Fein senator to contest next year’s European elections in Ireland South constituency
Senator Paul Gavan. Image from the Oireachtas website
Share this article

A Sinn Fein senator is going to contest next year’s European elections in the Ireland South constituency.

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has been selected to contest the elections in the constituency, which includes Kerry.

He says new representation is needed for Ireland South in the EU.

Advertisement

Senator Gavan says he wants to be part of a team delivering change by campaigning for a Europe that supports investment in public services and communities, advances workers’ rights, protects the environment, and is a voice for social justice both at home and throughout the world.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry gardaí urge vigilance following massive increase in burglaries
Advertisement
Man appears in court in relation to assault causing harm at Kerry refugee centre
Kerry woman who helped Allies defeat Nazi Germany remained proud of her roots
Advertisement

Recommended

City fined for behaviour of players
Kerry gardaí urge vigilance following massive increase in burglaries
Horse Racing Ireland announces budget for 2024
Munster Hurling League launched
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus