Sinn Fein senator to contest next year’s European elections in Ireland South constituency

A Sinn Fein senator is going to contest next year’s European elections in the Ireland South constituency.

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has been selected to contest the elections in the constituency, which includes Kerry.

He says new representation is needed for Ireland South in the EU.

Senator Gavan says he wants to be part of a team delivering change by campaigning for a Europe that supports investment in public services and communities, advances workers’ rights, protects the environment, and is a voice for social justice both at home and throughout the world.