Sinn Féin senator meeting with Kerry Section 39 workers to discuss new pay deal issues

A Sinn Féin senator says it’s a disgrace that Section 39 workers in Kerry are still waiting for a new pay deal to be fully implemented.

Senator Paul Gavan is contesting the European elections in Ireland South, which includes Kerry.

He is meeting with Section 39 staff working at Kerry Parents and Friends Association today to discuss issues with the new pay deal.

Advertisement

The Government made a pay offer to Section 39 workers, which was to make their pay equal with that of people who do similar jobs and are directly employed by the HSE.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association, which operates day care centres and residential homes across the county, supports adults with intellectual disabilities, and is funded by the HSE.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Section 39 workers in the Kerry Parents and Friends Association only received 65% of what is owed to them by the State under their new pay deal.

Advertisement

The matter remains unresolved.

Senator Paul Gavan used to represent Section 39 workers as a trade union official and says he knows the impacts the lack of pay parity is having.

He says the deal was made in good faith and called for the money to be issued in full, without delay: