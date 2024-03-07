Section 39 workers in the Kerry Parents and Friends Association have only received 65% of what is owed to them by the state under their new pay deal.

It follows a pay offer for these workers by the government, which was to make their pay equal with that of people who do similar jobs and are directly employed by the HSE.

The HSE says it is seeking to progress the process of increased pay as quickly as possible.

Last October, a strike by 5,000 community healthcare and social care workers nationwide was suspended after a pay offer was made by the government.

The dispute was over a lack of pay parity with people in similar roles who are directly employed by the HSE.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association supports adults with intellectual disabilities in the county, and it is funded by the HSE.

Sue Hinchcliffe, who works for the organisation and is a SIPTU union representative, says staff like her have only received 65% of what is owed to them from the state.

The HSE says an advance interim funding payment was made by the first week of February to a grouping of Section 39 organisations in receipt of a certain level of funding.

It says all eligible organisations will be asked to participate in the next phase of the process, which it says will avoid putting the administrative burden on to these organisations and cause further delays.

The HSE says it understands the frustration of staff employed in these organisations and is seeking to progress the process as quickly as possible.

Sue Hinchcliffe says this delay is having a real impact on the organisation’s ability to recruit and retain staff.