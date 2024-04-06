Simon Coveney confirms he will not run in European elections

Simon Coveney has confirmed he will not run in the upcoming European elections.

The Cork South Central TD confirmed this week that he would depart Cabinet when new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is elected as Taoiseach on Tuesday.

Speculation had been mounting that the outgoing Minister for Enterprise could contest in Ireland South.

He previously served as an MEP between 2004 and 2007.

However speaking at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Galway City, Simon Coveney said he is not looking to return to Europe: