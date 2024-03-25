Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says position on retirement has not changed

Mar 25, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says position on retirement has not changed
Share this article

Deputy Brendan Griffin who has been at the centre of speculation surrounding new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris' plans for a cabinet reshuffle has said his position on retiring has not changed.

The Kerry TD who announced 14 months ago that he would be leaving politics at the next election told Radio Kerry in the immediate aftermath of Leo Varadkar's decision to step down as party leader and Taoiseach that he was still intent on retiring at the next General Election.

 

Advertisement

However intense media speculation at the weekend suggested that contact has been made by Simon Harris with Deputy Griffin on his planned cabinet reshuffle.

 

In a statement to Radio Kerry this morning Deputy Griffin said my position remains the same as it did last Thursday morning. I have nothing to add to that.

Advertisement

 

In a further statement to RTE this morning he said that offer has been made.

 

Advertisement

Ireland editor of Independent.ie Fionnán Sheahan told Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today that there are lot of moving parts at the moment.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Astellas Chief Manufacturing Officer expects Tralee plant to be fully up and running by 2028
Advertisement
Price of average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry increases to €305,000
RDI hub launches its digital community
Advertisement

Recommended

RDI hub launches its digital community
Price of average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry increases to €305,000
KSBGL Roll of Honour
O'Shea: Full focus on Switzerland
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus