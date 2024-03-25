Kerry TD says position on retirement has not changed

Deputy Brendan Griffin who has been at the centre of speculation surrounding new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris' plans for a cabinet reshuffle has said his position on retiring has not changed.

The Kerry TD who announced 14 months ago that he would be leaving politics at the next election told Radio Kerry in the immediate aftermath of Leo Varadkar's decision to step down as party leader and Taoiseach that he was still intent on retiring at the next General Election.

However intense media speculation at the weekend suggested that contact has been made by Simon Harris with Deputy Griffin on his planned cabinet reshuffle.

In a statement to Radio Kerry this morning Deputy Griffin said my position remains the same as it did last Thursday morning. I have nothing to add to that.

In a further statement to RTE this morning he said that offer has been made.

Ireland editor of Independent.ie Fionnán Sheahan told Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today that there are lot of moving parts at the moment.