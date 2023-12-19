Sheep and goat farmers in Kerry to receive census forms for their animals

Sheep and goat farmers in Kerry are to receive census forms for their animals.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has begun issuing the census forms to over 49,000 registered sheep and goat keepers.

The Department has selected December 31st as the census date and it’s reminding people that the completion and return of the census is a legal obligation.

Postal returns will continue to be accepted up to 31st January 2024. However, the Department is encouraging keepers to return their census data online via agfood.ie or digitally through the new AIM Services mobile app that can be downloaded to a mobile device and can be accessed using the keeper’s agfood.ie username and password. An extended deadline of 14th February 2024 applies to returns submitted online or via the app only.