Advertisement
News

Sheen Falls Lodge owners complete purchase of Ring of Kerry Golf Club

Sep 5, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Sheen Falls Lodge owners complete purchase of Ring of Kerry Golf Club Sheen Falls Lodge owners complete purchase of Ring of Kerry Golf Club
Share this article

The owners of the Sheen Falls Lodge hotel in Kenmare have completed the purchase of the Ring of Kerry Golf Club.

Dr Stanley Quek and Peng Loh, originally from Singapore, acquired the golf club for a sum believed to be under €5 million.

The golf club overlooks Kenmare Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, measuring over 3.8 miles from the back tees.

Advertisement

Dr Stanley Quek says he will now improve the facilities at the golf club, and plans to create a Mediterranean-style restaurant at the clubhouse, which he says is currently hardly used.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus