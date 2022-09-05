Sheen Falls Lodge owners complete purchase of Ring of Kerry Golf Club

The owners of the Sheen Falls Lodge hotel in Kenmare have completed the purchase of the Ring of Kerry Golf Club.

Dr Stanley Quek and Peng Loh, originally from Singapore, acquired the golf club for a sum believed to be under €5 million.

The golf club overlooks Kenmare Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, measuring over 3.8 miles from the back tees.

Dr Stanley Quek says he will now improve the facilities at the golf club, and plans to create a Mediterranean-style restaurant at the clubhouse, which he says is currently hardly used.