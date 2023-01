A number of people have been stabbed after a fight broke out in Killarney tonight.

Gardaí have told Radio Kerry that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

It's understood the fight took place on the property of the Hotel Killarney on the Cork Road at around 8.15pm.

Advertisement

Gardaí have made a number of arrests and remain at the hotel.

The hotel currently houses people seeking international protection and has also hosted refugees.