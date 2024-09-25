Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes tells Tralee court she doesn't want to cost the state any more money

An alleged serial fraudster has said she doesn't want to cost the state any more money.

36-year-old Samantha Cookes, of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court via video link from Limerick Prison earlier today.

Ms Cookes has been in custody since mid-July on two counts of fraud with a total value of €464.

Gardaí previously told the court they believe she has collected 238 fraudulent welfare payments over a four-year period to the value of over €59,000 (€59,094.30)

At today's sitting of Tralee District Court, Judge Waters was told the book of evidence will be served on Samantha Cookes next Wednesday 2nd October.

Ms Cookes was allowed to address the court after the date was set.

She said she would be willing to consent to deportation if it speeded up the process, adding that she does not want to cost the Irish state any more money.

Judge Waters responded that this has nothing to do with him and that following the service of documents, she will be sent forward to the circuit court.

Ms Cookes has gone by several different aliases while she has lived in Kerry including Jade O’Sullivan and Carrie Jade Williams.

The book of evidence will be served in Tralee District Court next Wednesday.