Self-catering accommodation providers accuse government of leaving industry in limbo with delay in regulation

Sep 24, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Máire ní Mhurchú, Chair of the Máire Ní Mhurchú, who's chair of the Irish Self-Catering Federation Photo Eamon Ward.
The Irish Self-Catering Federation has accused the government of kicking short-term letting regulation down the line and leaving the industry in limbo.

The government’s long-awaited short-term letting bill has not been published yet and it’s now believed it won’t be brought in within the lifetime of this government.

That’s despite repeated assurances the bill would be in effect before summer of this year, and within the lifetime of the current government.

The purpose of the legislation is for the state to bring short-term rental accommodation into the long-term market, and it would require operators to have planning permission to be put on a new register.

CEO of the Irish Self-Catering Federation, Máire Ní Mhurchú, says there needs to be a clear and simple planning system for those already in the industry and for new operators.

