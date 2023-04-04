Advertisement
Search on for Rose of Tralee escorts for 2023 festival

Apr 4, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
4.4.2023 : Repro Free - Rose of Tralee Escort Launch Dublin City Cnt ... Pictured : Front : Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy with Vincent Nally Benetti Menswear . Pictured Back L-R : Rose Escort Chaperones , James McLaughlin, Alan Lagrue , Jeremy Geraghty, Sean Peyton, Stephen O Rourke and Henry Healy, . Extra prize announced for this year's Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year Benetti Menswear announces additional prize for the Rose Escort of the Year at this year's Rose of Tralee International Festival as deadline is fast approaching for young men to apply on roseoftralee.ie to take part in this year's Festival. Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy was joined by past Rose Escorts James Geraghty, Sean Peyton, Henry Healy, Stephen O'Rourke, James McLaughlin and Alan Lagrue to announce that this year's “Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year” will win a €1,000 cash prize in addition to a €1,000 Benetti Menswear Voucher, as the search for this year's Rose Escorts ramps up. The deadline for men aged aged between 21 and 31 to apply on www.roseoftralee.ie to take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival and live TV show, with the the chance of becoming this year's Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year, is May 5th, 2023. Photo By : Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The search for escorts for the 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival is officially underway.

Men aged between 21-31 can apply to become an escort for the roses at this year’s festival, which takes place from August 18th to 23rd.

The escorts take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival and live television broadcast, with the chance at becoming Benetti Menswear Escort of the Year.

The festival says the Escort of the Year will win a €1,000 cash prize and a €1,000 voucher from sponsors Benetti Menswear.

Men can apply to become an escort for this year’s festival on roseoftralee.ie, until May 5th.

 

