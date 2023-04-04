Search on for Rose of Tralee escorts for 2023 festival

The search for escorts for the 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival is officially underway.

Men aged between 21-31 can apply to become an escort for the roses at this year’s festival, which takes place from August 18th to 23rd.

The escorts take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival and live television broadcast, with the chance at becoming Benetti Menswear Escort of the Year.

The festival says the Escort of the Year will win a €1,000 cash prize and a €1,000 voucher from sponsors Benetti Menswear.

Men can apply to become an escort for this year’s festival on roseoftralee.ie, until May 5th.