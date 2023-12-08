Advertisement
Sean Kelly won’t contest general election despite indication he could be offered ministerial role

Dec 8, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Sean Kelly won't contest general election despite indication he could be offered ministerial role
Sean Kelly has declined an invitation from Fine Gael to run for a seat in the Dáil, despite the party indicating that he could be offered a ministerial role.

He is currently an Ireland South MEP and last month he confirmed his plans to contest the next European elections.

The Kilcummin man says Fine Gael asked him to contest the next general election in Kerry.

However, he says it would be dishonest to run in the European election next May, if he was considering contesting the next general election afterwards.

Sean Kelly says he appreciates the offer and the possibility of becoming a minister, if the party was successful.

However, MEP Kelly says his commitment is to Europe and wants to continue the work he’s doing:

