Ireland South MEP to contest next European elections

Nov 17, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP to contest next European elections
Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly has confirmed that he will contest next year’s European elections.

The Fine Gael MEP, who is from Kilcummin, was first elected to the European Parliament in 2009 and topped the Ireland South poll in the 2019 elections.

Speaking to Radio Kerry News, he confirmed he will run in next year’s European elections stating he didn’t get the flu bug, the COVID bug or the retirement bug.

MEP Sean Kelly also confirmed no decisions had yet been made regarding if another Fine Gael candidate would run in the South, after MEP Deirdre Clune announced her plans not to contest the next European election.

 

