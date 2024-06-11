Advertisement
Sean Kelly to tackle issues over too much regulation on return to European Parliament

Jun 11, 2024
Sean Kelly to tackle issues over too much regulation on return to European Parliament
Sean Kelly has thanked the people of Kerry for their support after he was re-elected to the European Parliament on the first count.

The Kilcummin native received over 122,000 first preference votes, to top the poll in the Ireland South constituency, for the second election in a row.

The Fine Gael MEP believes the party should have looked at geography more, to attempt to get two seats in the constituency.

MEP Kelly says while out canvassing he was told about lots of frustration at the doors over too much regulation from Europe.

He says this must be addressed and the red tape must be cut:

