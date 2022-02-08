Advertisement
News

School building project approved for Killarney school

Feb 8, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
School building project approved for Killarney school School building project approved for Killarney school
Share this article

An extensive school building project has been approved for a Killarney school.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the project at Coolick National School, Killarney was approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

This project will consist of a mainstream classroom, one special education teaching room and the provision of a classroom for children with special educational needs.

Advertisement

It also provides for the reconfiguration of smaller classrooms, as well as additional sanitary facilities.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus