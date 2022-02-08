School building project approved for Killarney school

An extensive school building project has been approved for a Killarney school.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the project at Coolick National School, Killarney was approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

This project will consist of a mainstream classroom, one special education teaching room and the provision of a classroom for children with special educational needs.

It also provides for the reconfiguration of smaller classrooms, as well as additional sanitary facilities.