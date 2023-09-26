Advertisement
News

Satellite clinic operating in Kerry for State’s publicly-funded IVF programme

Sep 26, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Satellite clinic operating in Kerry for State’s publicly-funded IVF programme
Share this article

People in Kerry, eligible for the State’s publicly-funded IVF programme, will have the option to attend a satellite clinic in the county.

The State's first ever publicly-funded IVF programme began this week.

€10 million was set aside for the scheme in last year's Budget, with 3 thousand couples set to benefit in the opening year.

Advertisement

Those eligible for assisted human reproduction treatment will have the option of being treated in one of eight HSE-approved clinics.

One of these clinics, First IVF has a satellite clinic in Kerry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council yet to decide what to do with derelict former pub in Fenit
Advertisement
Gardaí release image of man who stole from church donation boxes four days before Christmas
Power restored to over 2,000 premises in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Recovery Haven Kerry is now enrolling for its 8-week 𝘾𝙐𝘽𝙎 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙚
Council yet to decide what to do with derelict former pub in Fenit
Killarney solicitor says drug driving has overtaken drink driving in Kerry
Council’s severe weather management team monitoring forecasts ahead of Storm Agnes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus