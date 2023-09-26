Satellite clinic operating in Kerry for State’s publicly-funded IVF programme

People in Kerry, eligible for the State’s publicly-funded IVF programme, will have the option to attend a satellite clinic in the county.

The State's first ever publicly-funded IVF programme began this week.

€10 million was set aside for the scheme in last year's Budget, with 3 thousand couples set to benefit in the opening year.

Those eligible for assisted human reproduction treatment will have the option of being treated in one of eight HSE-approved clinics.

One of these clinics, First IVF has a satellite clinic in Kerry.