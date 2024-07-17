Samantha Cookes further remanded in custody in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims

Samantha Cookes, who is accused of defrauding the Department of Social Protection of almost €60,000, has been further remanded in custody.

36-year-old Samantha Cookes of no fixed abode, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

She is charged on two counts of fraud worth €464.

Advertisement

Samantha Cookes was arrested last week outside of Tralee post office when she was due to collect a weekly disability allowance worth €232.

The court previously heard it’s suspected that she’s collected 238 fraudulent welfare payments over a four-year period to the value of €59,094.30.

Ms Cookes appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court via video link this morning from Limerick Prison.

Advertisement

The court heard that DPP directions are not yet available in the case and the State sought that Ms Cookes be remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

The previous court sitting heard that with further charges likely to be brought against the accused.

Judge Water remanded Samantha Cookes in custody to reappear before Tralee District Court via video link on July 30th; Judge Waters also stated he expected progress in the case to me made by that date.