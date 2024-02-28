Advertisement
Saint John of God and HSE reach funding agreement over services affecting over 300 people in Kerry

Feb 28, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Saint John of God and HSE reach funding agreement over services affecting over 300 people in Kerry
Saint John of God Community Services and the HSE have reached a national funding agreement affecting the care of people with additional needs.

The deal affects more than 300 adults and children in Kerry.

This means services provided by St John of God will not transfer to the HSE.

The move follows intensive discussions which resulted in a commitment to 'in year' funding for 2024.

There will also be a guaranteed timeframe on dealing with issues arising from a historical deficit.

Saint John of God operates services across nine Kerry communities including St Mary of the Angels residential facility in Beaufort.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae who raised the concerns of service users and their families in the Dáil is gladdened by the news.

