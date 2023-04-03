Advertisement
Russian ships travelling in waters close to Kerry

Apr 3, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Russian ships travelling in waters close to Kerry
An Independent TD says Ireland has 'very little capability' to counter any threat from Russian ships.

Two Russian ships were travelling in the waters close to Kerry and Galway; the Defence Forces confirmed last night the ships had left Irish waters.

Both vessels had the capability to interfere with sub-sea cables.

The Irish Air Corps and Naval Service were monitoring them before they left Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Independent TD and former Army Ranger Cathal Berry says crewing issues meant the ships couldn't be properly monitored:

