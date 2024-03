RTÉjr Animation Dingle Awards has raised €38,000 for UNICEF Ireland in Dingle.

The awards, which are in their 12th year, were held in The Dingle Skellig Hotel last Friday night where the winners of 14 categories were announced.

137 animated short films from 17 countries were exhibited on the Dingle Peninsula.

The fundraising art auction is hosted by JAM Media, Screen Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.