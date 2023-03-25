Advertisement
Animation Dingle announces winning films

Mar 25, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Animation Dingle announces winning films
Animation Dingle last night announced the winning films of 2023.

Best Irish Student film went to The Small Makings of a Storm by Avery Angle of IADT, while Friendly Fire by Tom Koryto Blumen of Bazalel Academy of Art and Design won best international student.

His Dancing Shoes by Domhnall Cotter took home two awards, Best Animation Award and Best Writer Award.

Best Stop motion was awarded to the Film Stay, while Best 3D/CGI went to the film Synchrony.

The Best Director Award went to Small Hours by Marta Sniezek &Christian Spurling

Colour! was named Best Irish Professional Short while Best International Professional Short went to Ninety-Five Senses.

The Big Pitcher Winner was Fay Antar with her project On Eir, and Best Sting went to Frankenphiast by Matthew Jackson.

Young Animator of the Year went to Earth Nua - A New Utopian Age by Eoghan Micheál Bonner.

Finally, the festivals greatest accolade the Murakami Award was presented to Steve Woods.

