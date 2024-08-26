Advertisement
RSA warns Kerry motorists to take extra care as yellow rain warning comes into effect at 10 tonight

Aug 26, 2024 17:09 By radiokerrynews
The Road Safety Authority has issued an appeal to motorists to take extra care as yellow rain warning comes into effect tonight.

The advisory for Kerry, Cork, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will come into effect from 10pm and run for 12 hours.

The west of the country will see heavy and persistent rain at times.

Met Éireann is warning of the threat of localised flooding and suggests outdoor events could be impacted.

The RSA is telling road users to expect difficult travelling conditions.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Jennifer Foran, says conditions will last into tomorrow morning.

