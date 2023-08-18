Advertisement
News

Roses arriving into Tralee this lunchtime

Aug 18, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Roses arriving into Tralee this lunchtime Roses arriving into Tralee this lunchtime
Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé and 33 rose hopefuls unite after a 3-year Covid break Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The 32 Rose of Tralee International Festival contestants are arriving into Tralee this lunchtime.

They’re due to arrive at the Meadowlands Hotel at 1.15pm.

There’ll be an opportunity for people to meet this year’s roses when they arrive.

Advertisement

At 7pm, Kerry County Council will host an official welcome in Siamsa Tíre and members of the public are invited to attend this free-event.

Over the weekend, the roses will take part in two parades as well as other events, before taking to the stage for the televised shows on Monday and Tuesday night.

This year’s winner will be paraded down Denny Street and introduced to the crowd during a Midnight Madness event on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus