Roses arriving into Tralee this lunchtime

The 32 Rose of Tralee International Festival contestants are arriving into Tralee this lunchtime.

They’re due to arrive at the Meadowlands Hotel at 1.15pm.

There’ll be an opportunity for people to meet this year’s roses when they arrive.

At 7pm, Kerry County Council will host an official welcome in Siamsa Tíre and members of the public are invited to attend this free-event.

Over the weekend, the roses will take part in two parades as well as other events, before taking to the stage for the televised shows on Monday and Tuesday night.

This year’s winner will be paraded down Denny Street and introduced to the crowd during a Midnight Madness event on Tuesday night.