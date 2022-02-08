Rose of Tralee team issue an open letter to address misinformation around this year's event

The Rose of Tralee International Festival team has issued an open letter, to address misinformation around this year's event.

The letter says some misinformation has crept into the local public discourse, particularly online, in relation to plans for this year's festival.

The organisers of the Rose of Tralee International Festival say they want to reassure people the festival is “blooming anew after a two-year hiatus” and they have very exciting plans for the 2022 event.

It will include all the events that traditionally take place in town, including the lights, parades, fireworks, family entertainment and street performances.

Plans for this year also involve moving the Dome to a site in the centre of town, which will be used for five nights of concerts and festivity.

In 2019/2020, a decision was made to find an alternative to the Dome, which was costing almost €250,000 annually; the letter says discussions with MTU are continuing in this regard and it's hopeful the Rose ball and TV selections nights would be held in the MTU, if discussions are successful.

It was announced last week that the festival was partnering up with the Meadowlands Hotel which will host the Roses, judges, and tv crew exclusively, ending the relationship with the Rose Hotel.

The festival will be officially launched in Dublin on Friday.

The organising team says it's a very exciting time and say they are engaging with business and civic authorities around the town and county to make sure the long-anticipated return will be a huge success.