Roads closures next Saturday for annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle

Several roads will be closed next Saturday for the annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle.

The iconic 170-kilometre event, which starts and ends in Killarney, is in its 42nd year.

Thousands of cyclists will travel the famous touring route on Saturday, 6th July, making it Ireland’s largest one-day charity cycle.

Certain sections of the route will be closed to traffic, while other sections will remain open.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays.

The full list of road closures is available on the Radio Kerry website.

RING OF KERRY CYCLE ROAD CLOSURES

Killarney Area

Mission Road

Closed: N71

Times: 5:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

From: Kenmare Place

To: Junction of N71 (Mission Road) and R877 (New Street)

Beech Road

Closed: L3909

Times: 5:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon - 8:00 p.m.

From: Junction of L3909 (Beech Road) and R877 (New Street)

To: Junction of L3909 (Beech Road) and N71 (Mission Road)

Lower New Street Car Park

Closed: From 7:00 a.m. on Friday, 5th July to 12:00 midnight on Saturday, 6th July 2024

Fossa to Killorglin

Fossa to Killorglin Road

Closed: N72

Times: 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

From: Junction of N72 and R563 (Milltown Road at Fossa)

To: Junction of N72 and N70 (Laune Bridge, Killorglin)

Detour: Via R563 through Faha and Listry and N70 from Milltown to Killorglin

Killorglin Area

Killorglin to Caragh Bridge (Eastbound Lane)

Closed: N70 (Eastbound Lane)

Times: 6:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon

From: Iveragh Road Roundabout

To: Caragh Bridge

Detour: One-way traffic for eastbound vehicles via L-4022/L-4033/L-4034 through Dooks, Cromane, Garraun, and Castleconway. Westbound traffic stays on N70.

Sneem to Molls Gap

Sneem to Molls Gap Roads

Closed: R568

Times: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

From: Junction of R568 and L4074 (Derreendarragh Cross)

To: Junction of R568 and N71 (Molls Gap)

Kenmare to Torc

Kenmare to Torc Road

Closed: N71

Times: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

From: Junction of N70 and N71 (Gortamullin)

Via: Molls Gap and Galway’s Bridge

To: Torc Waterfall Car Park

Alternative Route: N22/R569 via Glenflesk and Kilgarvan