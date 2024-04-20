Roads closed in Kilflynn due to half-marathon

Gardaí in Kilflynn are advising of road closures.
The Cloonfinneela road and the main N69 Listowel road will be closed for the next two hours.
This is to facilitate the half-marathon.
