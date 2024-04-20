Advertisement
News

Roads closed in Kilflynn due to half-marathon

Apr 20, 2024 10:30 By radiokerrynews
Roads closed in Kilflynn due to half-marathon
Gardaí in Kilflynn are advising of road closures.

The Cloonfinneela road and the main N69 Listowel road will be closed for the next two hours.

This is to facilitate the half-marathon.

