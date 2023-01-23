Advertisement
Road reopens following fatal crash, as Gardaí appeal for information

Jan 23, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Road reopens following fatal crash, as Gardaí appeal for information
A section of the N21 Tralee-Castleisland road has reopened following last night's fatal crash.

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for witnesses to the collision that claimed the life of a young man near Castleisland at around 8pm.

The man in his 20s  was killed when the motorcycle he was travelling on collided with a car in Kilally.

There were no other injuries reported.

Councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District,  Bobby O'Connell is urging any person who has information to come forward.

Anyone with information, or who may have dash cam footage are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300

