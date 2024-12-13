Advertisement
Road closures in Tralee this weekend to facilitate Christmas Parades

Dec 13, 2024 10:25 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council are advising road users of various street closures in Tralee this weekend to facilitate Christmas Parades.

The Christmas in Tralee Santa Fantasy Parades will feature themed floats with giant snowmen, Christmas Express train, and much more.

The parades which take place on Saturday and Sunday evening are organised by Tralee Municipal District and Tralee Chamber Alliance.

From 6pm to 8pm on Saturday the 14th, Bridge Street and The Mall will fully close.

From 7pm to 8 pm, there will be rolling closures for Upper Rock Street, Lower Rock Street, Russell Street, and Denny Street.

And on Sunday the 15th, from 3pm until 4pm, there will be rolling closures of Upper Rock Street, North Circular Road, Ashe Street, Lower Castle Street, The Mall, and Bridge Street.

A traffic diversion system will operate on the main approaches to the town and access will be provided for emergency services.

