Resource to assist those with memory difficulties launched in Kerry

Oct 18, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
A resource to assist those living with memory difficulties has been launched in Kerry.

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler officially opened the Kerry Memory Technology Resource Room in the Baile Mhuire centre in Tralee. The collaboration between the HSE and Baile Mhuire highlights assistive technologies and supports which can help people with memory difficulties and their families.

The aids help those with memory difficulties to complete tasks, maintain their independence, manage risks and reduces stress. More information about the Kerry Memory Technology Resource Room can be found at understandtogether.ie.

