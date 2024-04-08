Advertisement
Report claims house prices in Kerry flat across first quarter of year

Apr 8, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Report claims house prices in Kerry flat across first quarter of year
Property prices in Kerry have stayed flat across the first quarter of the year, according to a new report.

The latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report claims the median, or most common, asking price for a property in Kerry is still €235,000, a rise of €7,500 since this time last year.

According to the report, asking prices for three-bed semi-detached homes rose by €2,500 over the first quarter of the year, but asking prices for four-bed semi-detached homes fell by €30,000 over the quarter.

The report claims there were 279 properties for sale in Kerry at the end of March, which is down 12% since December.

MyHome.ie says the average time for a property to go sale agreed in Kerry after being put up for sale is now nearly five and a half months.

